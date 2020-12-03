हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela's ultimate Street Style avatar is worth a dekko!

The fashion-forward Bollywood sweetheart Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great”. The stunner through her elaborate glamour looks has reigned in our hearts. But not just glam look, but her recent streetwear style is also chic.

Urvashi Rautela&#039;s ultimate Street Style avatar is worth a dekko!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The fashion-forward Bollywood sweetheart Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great”. The stunner through her elaborate glamour looks has reigned in our hearts. But not just glam look, but her recent streetwear style is also chic.

Recently, the leggy lass was seen in a black and white college-wear inspired, relaxed yet chic look. She sported a basic white tee and a pair of gorgeous denim shorts. By now we all know how Urvashi Rautela loves her chunky shoes, and this outfit gave her the perfect reason to flaunt hip, oversized Adidas Beyoncé ivy park kicks, and don’t we love it!

Going ever so minimal on her accessories, the actress threw on some black Dolce Gabbana shades to add a street edge to her ensemble and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, blowing a kiss to all of us! But did the dive forget about Covid in all the fashion? No! rather, Rautela, with her phone in the other hand, is seen carrying a matching white mask, being a responsible citizen while being the most beautiful one too!

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite TV’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending on #1 and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”. And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela photosViral Pics
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut fumes at Diljit Dosanjh, calls him 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu' in row over elderly Sikh woman in farmers protest
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M29S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Katrina and Vicky Kaushal seen together