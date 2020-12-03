Urvashi Rautela's ultimate Street Style avatar is worth a dekko!

New Delhi: The fashion-forward Bollywood sweetheart Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great”. The stunner through her elaborate glamour looks has reigned in our hearts. But not just glam look, but her recent streetwear style is also chic.

Recently, the leggy lass was seen in a black and white college-wear inspired, relaxed yet chic look. She sported a basic white tee and a pair of gorgeous denim shorts. By now we all know how Urvashi Rautela loves her chunky shoes, and this outfit gave her the perfect reason to flaunt hip, oversized Adidas Beyoncé ivy park kicks, and don’t we love it!

Going ever so minimal on her accessories, the actress threw on some black Dolce Gabbana shades to add a street edge to her ensemble and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, blowing a kiss to all of us! But did the dive forget about Covid in all the fashion? No! rather, Rautela, with her phone in the other hand, is seen carrying a matching white mask, being a responsible citizen while being the most beautiful one too!

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video of “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” opposite TV’s heartthrob Mohsin Khan, has been trending on #1 and the audience is falling immensely in love with Urvashi’s new princess look from an upcoming music video “Teri Load Ve”. And we just cant wait to get our hands on the video!