Vaani recalls how she feared stepping out of bio-bubble during 'Bell Bottom' shoot

New Delhi : Actress Vaani Kapoor agrees there was nervousness and fear on stepping out of her house amid the pandemic to shoot for her upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'. She says the courage her co-actors such as Akshay Kumar and the production house showed gave her a sense of confidence.

"There was a lot of paranoia. I will not deny that. There was nervousness and fear that even if somebody tests positive how do you come back to India or where does that person stay...The kind of factors that came into play," Vaani told IANS, while talking about going out of the house to shoot for 'Bell Bottom' in Glasgow.

She credited the production house and co-star Akshay Kumar for showing courage.

"Hats off to the production house who had to bring in the entire team from India to make them quarantine with 14 days of no work. It's also very expensive...It's an unusual circumstance...We were getting tested at least twice or thrice every week and we had a good bubble and of course a place like Glasgow which is much wider spread and spacious so things were a little more manageable there."

"It also gave me a sense of confidence," said Vaani.

Talking about her parents' first reaction on knowing that the actress had to go out to shoot for the film, Vaani said: "Of course there is a little bit of worry our parents will always have. They are always nervous about their children."

The 32-year-old actress calls herself a 'responsible kid'.

"I am a very responsible kid. I am the one who parents my own parents because they behave like the children of the house. So, I think they thought I would be responsible enough and it is work at the end of the day. These are choices that you make and make them sensibly," she concluded.

'Bell Bottom' is slated to release on August 19. The espionage thriller also stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.

