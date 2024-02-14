trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721131
Valentine's Day Just Got Better! Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 To Release On THIS Date - Deets Inside

The makers of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 gave a glimpse of its quirky world in the new motion poster. Bold, thrilling, and captivating, the motion poster features a heart with pulsating social media apps icons that exude the theme of the film being based on love and sex in the time of the digital era! 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 11:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Valentine's Day Just Got Better! Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 To Release On THIS Date - Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Who doesn't love? And for those who love cinema, there's a special place for the movie 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha'. Making the day of love special, the makers have announced that 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha' 2' wil hit the theatres soon. Amid the hyped fervor for the film among the audience, the excitement raised a notch higher when the makers officially announced the commencement of the shoot. Now, to elevate the exhilaration, the makers have dropped an immensely intriguing motion poster revealing the new release date, 19th April 2024.

The makers of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 gave a glimpse of its quirky world in the new motion poster. Bold, thrilling, and captivating, the motion poster features a heart with pulsating social media apps icons that exude the theme of the film being based on love and sex in the time of the digital era! While announcing the new release date, the makers shared the motion poster on social media and jotted down the caption, "Yeh Valentine's Day nahi aasan, bas itna samaj lijiye, Love Sex aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee. 

