Varun Dhawan breaks down on 'Street Dancer 3D' set

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan got emotional on the sets of "Street Dancer". He broke down while performing for a sad number.

Varun uploaded a video on his Instagram Story. A crew member asked him: "VD, you cried?"

To that, the "Main Tera Hero" actor replied: "I got emotional today because I had to perform a sad song... I am better now."

The 32-year-old actor also posted a series of photographs of himself along with Remo D'souza.

He captioned them: "Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor."

"Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama being directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2".

The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.