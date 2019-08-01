Varun Dhawan gets hilariously trolled by Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor trolled his friend and actor Varun Dhawan on a photograph taken at the wrap-up bash of "Street Dancer 3D".

In the image shared on Instagram, Varun is seen posing with co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. He captioned it: "Coming to you January 24. Bye-bye".

Nora replied on the post, saying: "We look like snacks".

The 'Main Tera Hero' actor asked Nora if she is doing people`s eyebrow to which Arjun wrote: 'Nora Fatehi he`s definitely done his eyebrows.'

"Street Dancer 3D" is helmed by Remo D`Souza and will hit the theatres in January 2020.