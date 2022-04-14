हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan impresses with killer dance moves as he shakes a leg with Dhanashree Verma: Video

Varun Dhawan doesn't misses a single beat, as he matches steps with choreographer Dhanashree Verma for a peppy dance.

Varun Dhawan impresses with killer dance moves as he shakes a leg with Dhanashree Verma: Video

New Delhi: Apart from being an entertaining actor, Varun Dhawan is a superb dancer as well. And if you need any proof, his latest video perfectly matching each step with choreographer Dhanashree Verma Chahal is a case in point. The two can be seen grooving in perfect sync and infectious energy on Bee Gees ‘Stayin’ Alive’.

Sharing the video of the same, Dhanashree captioned her post, “Dancing and acting is our way of feeling and staying alive!  @varundvn Passion is everything. What’s your way of stayin’ alive? I still remember those days during first class & muqabla that we always planned to dance together And here it is”.

In the video, Dhanashree is dressed in a bright pants suit and Varun is wearing a black leather jacket with denims. The two seem to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they groove on the peppy number.

Fans showered their love on the video. “Varun you are ultimate,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “OH MY GODDD”. A third commented, “You both are aag”. Various others dropped in heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Raj Meha’s ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ that also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will also feature in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bhediya’ opposite Kriti Sanon. The actor will also share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bawaal’.

