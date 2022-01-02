हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan starts 2022 with father David Dhawan's blessings

As we welcome 2022, actor Varun Dhawan shared an important message for all.

Varun Dhawan starts 2022 with father David Dhawan&#039;s blessings
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As we welcome 2022, actor Varun Dhawan shared an important message for all.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a picture with his father and ace filmmaker David Dhawan. In the images, Varun is seen seeking blessings from his father as the two smiles for the camera.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Alongside the picture, Varun wrote, "This year take all the blessings. Happy new year."

Varun's post has garnered several likes and comments.

Reacting to Varun's caption, a social media user commented, "And that's all we really need .. parents blessings and prayers open all closed doors .. this post should inspire many of your young fans .. blessing varun."

Actor Aparshakti Khurana shared his love on the post by commenting with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun and his father have worked together in 'Main Tera Hero' and the remake of the hit film 'Coolie No. 1'.

 

