Varun Dhawan to give a platform to street dancers

Mumbai: "Street Dancer 3D" actor Varun Dhawan is set to provide a platform to street dancers from different parts of India.

The actor has shared that the film's director Remo D'Souza enlisted real-life street dancers to feature in the film. Now, the duo along with producer Bhushan Kumar and Remo's wife Lizelle D'Souza, is launching a nationwide campaign to motivate dancers from underprivileged backgrounds.

"The idea of this film is to connect with street performers of the country and showcase their potential to the world. We start by sharing stories of the people who are a part of our film," Varun said.

On working with street dancers in his upcoming film, Varun said: "Dance and music go hand-in-hand and are one of my biggest passions. I was blown away by these dancers and I knew one film was never going to be enough to do justice to their talent. That's why we have created this series."

The film, which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, has dancers from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and more.

"Bhushan ji and Remo sir have agreed to donate a percentage of the film's profits to a welfare fund for the dancers. There are so many of them who don't have a home, so the money would a big help. I will speak to my industry friends to help them out further," said Varun.

"Street Dancer 3D" will release on January 24, 2020.