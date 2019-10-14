Varun Dhawan to play Param Vir Chakra 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal in his next

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be seen as an Army Officer in his next film. The actor took to Instagram to announce that he will star in Param Vir Chakra 2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal's biopic, which will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a picture of Arun Khetarpal and wrote, "Happy birthday 2/lt #ARUNKHETRAPAL. It’s always been my dream to play a solider of INDIA. This is my most important film . Can’t wait to be directed by the mad genius Sriram Raghavan one more time to bring to the big screen the life of 2/lt #ARUNKHETARPAL. Can't wait to begin working with dino vision my producer who always has a vision but this time with emotion. Hope to make you proud #mukeshkhetarpal and #poonahorse. JAI HIND. Thank you to my fans and hope i don’t let you down."

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and helmed by Sriram Raghavan. This would be Varun's second collaboration with Sriram after Badlapur, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Apart from this, Varun is busy prepping for the remake of Coolie No.1 which stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. The film is being helmed by David Dhawan.