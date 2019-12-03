Vedika speaks her mind, she doesn’t hesitate to express: Bhumi Pednekar on her role in Pati, Patni Aur Woh

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Bhumi Pednekar's will be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The lead trio is busy promoting the film on possible platforms these days.

She will be seen playing Kartik's on-screen wife named Vedika in the movie. Talking more about her role, Bhumi says, “Vedika is not represented as your traditional, docile wife stereotype who is always seen prioritising her husband and his needs over hers in our cinema. She loves her husband to bits but she loves herself too and strives to achieve the balance that any modern girl seeks in her relationship/marriage. I adore that about her.“

She added, “Vedika in Pati, Patni Aur Woh will shatter all such age-old presentation of the wife in cinema and present a bold, young girl who is feisty, lives life on her own terms and isn’t afraid to confront her husband if needed and at the same time be his emotional anchor. I agreed to say yes to this project because it represents the modern Indian girl who doesn’t forget her self-respect and individuality post marriage.”

“If you see Vedika’s introduction in the trailer, even though she is clearly in an arranged marriage scenario, she doesn’t hesitate to express that she is a passionate human being. These are all very empowering qualities for any character. Vedika speaks her mind, she doesn’t hesitate to express and doesn’t care about the judgements that will be passed on her", added the actress.

“She loves being who is she and won’t ever compromise to become someone else. That’s what bowled me over about Vedika. She is real and extremely relatable to today’s young women and I think that’s the reason why people are connecting with Vedika in such a manner,” Bhumi said.

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur respectively. The remake has been directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' remake is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.