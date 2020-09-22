Veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies of coronavirus at 79

New Delhi: Renowned Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died at a hospital in Satara on Tuesday after battling coronavirus. She was 79. News agency IANS reported that she was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition last weekend following her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Popularly known as Ashalata, the Goa-born actress, had reportedly contracted the infection during the shootings of a teleserial.

Actress Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to pay her tribute to Ashalata. She tweeted in Marathi, "Today has been a frustrating day. COVID-19 took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me by saying 'Baby'. A heartfelt tribute."

आज फार हतबल झाल्ये. कोविडनी एक अत्यंत सुंदर जिवाचा बळी घेतला. आशालता ताईं अनंतात विलीन झाल्या. अत्यंत मायाळू, प्रेमळ, संवेदनशील, उत्तम कलाकार. मला नेहमीच "बाळा" म्हणत आशीर्वाद देणाऱ्या आशालता ताईच्या आत्म्याला शांती लाभो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 22, 2020

Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat also shared his mourned the actress' death. "Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan Artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HVGOnDUA8x — Digambar Kamat (@digambarkamat) September 22, 2020

Ashalata Wabgaonkar acted in several Marathi films and plays. In Bollywood, she starred in films such as 'Apne Paraye', 'Woh Saat Din', 'Namak Halaal', 'Zanjeer' and others.

(With IANS inputs)