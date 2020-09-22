हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashalata Wabgaonkar

Veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies of coronavirus at 79

Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to pay her tribute to Ashalata Wabgaonkar, who died in Satara.

Veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies of coronavirus at 79
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@digambarkamat

New Delhi: Renowned Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died at a hospital in Satara on Tuesday after battling coronavirus. She was 79. News agency IANS reported that she was admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition last weekend following her COVID-19 diagnosis. 

Popularly known as Ashalata, the Goa-born actress, had reportedly contracted the infection during the shootings of a teleserial.

Actress Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to pay her tribute to Ashalata. She tweeted in Marathi, "Today has been a frustrating day. COVID-19 took a very beautiful life. Ashalata Tai merged into infinity. Extremely kind, loving, sensitive, great artist. Peace be upon the soul of Ashalata Tai, who has always blessed me by saying 'Baby'. A heartfelt tribute."

Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat also shared his mourned the actress' death. "Deeply pained by the passing away of acclaimed Goan artist Ashalata Wabgaonkar. Her splendid performances in theatre & films will keep inspiring the generations to come. My condolences to her family & fans. May her soul rest in peace," he wrote. 

Ashalata Wabgaonkar acted in several Marathi films and plays. In Bollywood, she starred in films such as 'Apne Paraye', 'Woh Saat Din', 'Namak Halaal', 'Zanjeer' and others. 

(With IANS inputs)

Tags:
Ashalata WabgaonkarAshalata Wabgaonkar diesactress Ashalata WabgaonkarCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Shame: Zareen Khan 'disappointed' with Mumbai hospital after grandfather, 87, fails to get help

  • 55,62,663Confirmed
  • 88,935Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Watch top 10 news stories of the day