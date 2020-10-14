Veteran actress Seema Deo suffering from Alzheimer's, son Ajinkkya reveals

New Delhi: Veteran actress Seema Deo, who is a prominent name in the Hindi and Marathi film industries, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, her actor-son Ajinkkya Deo tweeted on Wednesday.

Posting about his mother's condition, Ajinkkya also requested fans and well-wishers to pray for her.

"My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi film industry, is suffering from Alzheimer's. We, the entire Deo family, have been praying for her well being, wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being," read his tweet.

Later, Ajinkkya again took to Twitter to thank people for their wishes for Seema Deo.

"I, on behalf of the entire Deo family, thank you all for your good wishes and blessing for Aai... prayers go up blessings come down thanks all," he said.

Seema Deo, 78, has worked in Marathi films like 'Jagachya Pathivar', 'Te Mazhe Ghar', 'Haa Mazha Marg Eklaa' and 'Vardakshina' while in Bollywood, she has starred in movies such as 'Anand' and 'Naseeb Apna Apna'.

Seema Deo is married to actor-director Ramesh Deo. The couple has acted in 'Saraswatichandra' and 'Dream Girl' together besides other projects.

Apart from Ajinkkya, Seema and Ramesh Deo are also parents to filmmaker Abhinay Deo, known for directing films such as 'Delhi Belly', 'Force 2' and 'Blackmail'.