Veteran Bollywood director Esmayeel Shroff passes away at 65
Once a leading director, he had wielded the megaphone for several hits, including "Ahista Ahista", "Bulandi", "Thodi Si Bewafai", "Surya", etc.
- Veteran Bollywood films director Esmayeel Shroff passed away following a brief illness here late on Wednesday, a family friend said.
- He was around 65 and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood films director Esmayeel Shroff passed away following a brief illness late on Wednesday, a family friend said.
According to IANS, he was around 65 and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
Once a leading director, he had wielded the megaphone for several hits, including "Ahista Ahista", "Bulandi", "Thodi Si Bewafai", "Surya", etc.
He hailed from Andhra Pradesh.
Further details are awaited.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion