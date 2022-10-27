Veteran Bollywood director Esmayeel Shroff passes away at 65

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood films director Esmayeel Shroff passed away following a brief illness late on Wednesday, a family friend said.

According to IANS, he was around 65 and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Once a leading director, he had wielded the megaphone for several hits, including "Ahista Ahista", "Bulandi", "Thodi Si Bewafai", "Surya", etc.

He hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Further details are awaited.