Veteran Bollywood director Esmayeel Shroff passes away at 65

NewsLifestylePeople
ISMAEEL SHROFF

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 09:25 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood films director Esmayeel Shroff passed away following a brief illness late on Wednesday, a family friend said.

According to IANS, he was around 65 and breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Once a leading director, he had wielded the megaphone for several hits, including "Ahista Ahista", "Bulandi", "Thodi Si Bewafai", "Surya", etc.

He hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Further details are awaited.

