trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664219
NewsLifestylePeople
BYUN HEE-BONG

Veteran South Korean Actor Byun Hee-Bong Dies After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

Born in southern Korea in 1924, Hee-bong began his career on stage before moving on to television.

Last Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 07:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Veteran South Korean Actor Byun Hee-Bong Dies After Battling Pancreatic Cancer Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran Korean actor Byun Hee-bong, best known for his work with Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho on films such as 'Okja' and 'Memories of Murder,' has died. Deadline reported. He was 81. In a statement, Hee-bong's family revealed that the actor died Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in southern Korea in 1924, Hee-bong began his career on stage before moving on to television. 'The First Republic' (1981), 'The Joseon Dynasty 500 Years: Seoljungmae' (1985), and 'The Legendary Doctor - Hur Jun' (1999) are among his major small screen credits.


Hee-bong later made the transition to the big screen. He was renowned globally for his collaboration with director Bong Joon-ho.

Hee-bong appeared in four films directed by the Academy Award winner, including 'Barking Dogs Never Bite' (2000), 'Memories of Murder' (2003), 'The Host' (2006), and 'Okja' (2017).
He received the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, the Korean government's second-highest tier of South Korean cultural decoration, in 2020.

The President of South Korea bestows the gong for "outstanding meritorious services in the fields of culture and art in the interest of promoting national culture and development".

'My Lawyer, Mr Jo 2: Crime and Punishment,' a 2019 K-drama series, was Hee-bong's final on-screen performance.

The series is a continuation of the 2016 television series 'My Lawyer, Mr Jo.'

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train