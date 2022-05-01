Veteran star Dharmendra admitted to hospital

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to a hospital in the city for a 'routine check-up' and is back home now.

According to a source close to the family, the 86-year-old star is 'completely fine'. "He was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now," the source close to the family told PTI.

As per a Times Now report, the actor was admitted to the hospital and kept under intensive care unit for four days. The report further added that his son Sunny Deol visited him in the hospital and spent time with him.

The veteran star took to social media and dropped a video talking about his heath condition with his fans. The actor can be heard saying, "Friends, don't do anyting over. I did it and I suffered a big muscle pull (in my) back. I was admitted to hospital. 2-4 din to mushkil.. waha to (I was there for four-five days). I am back with your good wishes and blessings. Don't overdo anything. Now, I will be careful. Love you all."

Esha Deol, his daughter with Hema Malini, reacted to his post and commented, "Love you."

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made foray into films with Arjun Hingorani's 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere' in 1960. Some of his best performances include classics such as 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Satyakam' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film marks the reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after 48 years. The two were last seen in Hindi cinemas' biggest blockbuster 'Sholay', which released in 1975.

He will also be seen in the sequel to 2007 release 'Apne', which will reunie him with his sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film will feature his grandson Karan Deol as well.

(With PTI inputs)

