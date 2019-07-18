close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu watches 'Super 30', meets Hrithik Roshan and mathematician Anand Kumar—Photos

Venkaiak Naidu not just liked the biopic based on Mathematician Anand Kumar but also posed for photo-op with the team of the film including Hrithik Roshan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena and the real Anand Kumar.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu watches &#039;Super 30&#039;, meets Hrithik Roshan and mathematician Anand Kumar—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Super 30'. The movie has done incredible business at the Box Office and earned rave reviews. Recently, a special screening of 'Super 30' was organised for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his family.

Venkaiak Naidu not just liked the biopic based on Mathematician Anand Kumar but also posed for photo-op with the team of the film including Hrithik Roshan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena and the real Anand Kumar.

He shared the pictures on Twitter and Hrithik also posted a few.

Check it out here:

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

This is the first time ever when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. The film has been made tax-free in Bihar.

 

 

Tags:
Venkaiah NaiduHrithik RoshanSuper 30Anand Kumar
Next
Story

I have no political aspirations: Mammootty

Must Watch

PT6M24S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of the day