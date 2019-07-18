Vice President Venkaiah Naidu watches 'Super 30', meets Hrithik Roshan and mathematician Anand Kumar—Photos

New Delhi: Desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Super 30'. The movie has done incredible business at the Box Office and earned rave reviews. Recently, a special screening of 'Super 30' was organised for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his family.

Venkaiak Naidu not just liked the biopic based on Mathematician Anand Kumar but also posed for photo-op with the team of the film including Hrithik Roshan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena and the real Anand Kumar.

He shared the pictures on Twitter and Hrithik also posted a few.

Check it out here:

Happy to have watched the movie ‘Super 30’ along with the lead actor of the film Shri Hrithik Roshan, Producer Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Shri Anand Kumar and my family members, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi today. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/r8pt5mWFhS — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

I was deeply moved by the inspirational story of Shri Anand, who fought against all odds to provide a brighter future for impoverished children. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/X0jgLsSJ80 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

I congratulate the producers of the movie #Super30 for showcasing the dedication, commitment and the missionary zeal of a Teacher who worked tirelessly to realize the dreams of hundreds of bright students. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/wsRgVPehLl — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

I also laud efforts of Shri Anand for starting #Super30 coaching centre & appreciate his efforts in tracking talented students from economically backward sections of society & for honing their skills by providing training. @iHrithik @teacheranand pic.twitter.com/y8MYX9n7ob — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

The movie depicts the life and struggles of a brilliant mathematician Shri Anand Kumar who coaches 30 underprivileged students for IIT-JEE Entrance Exam each year. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/IAijNUBgJO — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you for the opportunity Sir. @VPSecretariat pic.twitter.com/32pA1sEYa2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2019

Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family’s feedback and love for the movie. Thank you so much for your valuable words Sir. https://t.co/zv90nOQnHG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2019

The film is produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment. The movie has an interesting line-up of supporting actors such as Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and Amit Sadh among various others.

This is the first time ever when Hrithik played a teacher on-screen.

Television actress Mrunal Thakur made her big-screen debut with 'Super 30'opposite Hrithik. The film has been made tax-free in Bihar.