Vicky has a field day playing 'jugaad cricket' after early pack-up: WATCH

VICKY KAUSHAL

The 'Uri' actor took to his Instagram to share a video of himself in which he can be seen striking the ball over the long-on for a boundary. 

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:58 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with his wife Katrina Kaif, was recently seen enjoying a game of 'jugaad' cricket.

The 'Uri' actor took to his Instagram to share a video of himself in which he can be seen striking the ball over the long-on for a boundary. The video is from the sets of a project which the star is busy shooting.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Captioning the video, Vicky wrote, "Making the most of an early pack-up Sneaking out some cricket time with the Film crew!!! Chair, patla, sandbags and a stick for the non-striker's end ... jugaad pro max. Mazze aa gaye."

On the work front, Vicky has a string of films in his pipeline. He has 'Govinda Naam Mera', Laxman Utekar's untitled project, 'The Great Indian Family', and Meghna Gulzar's Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic, 'Sam Bahadur', in which he'll be seen essaying the titular role of the man who led the Indian Army during the Bangladesh War.

