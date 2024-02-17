Vicky Kaushal Gives Out Major Motivation As He Workouts With Fractured Hand, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal loves working out. Despite being injured, he has been trying his best to sweat it out in the gym. On Friday, Vicky took to his Instagram story and shared a video in which he can be seen doing seated crunches while sporting an arm cast.

"When we can`t run, we walk...we don`t stop," he captioned the post. Vicky reportedly injured his arm while shooting for his upcoming film `Chhava.` Speaking of the `Chhava` film, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika recently wrapped the shoot for `Chhava.` After finishing the shoot, she penned down a note of gratitude the director, producer, and other team of the movie.

For the `Sam Bahadur` star with whom she is working for the first time, she wrote, "It`s been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you."

Talking about the film`s director Laxman Utekar, she wrote, "I just wonder how can a man handle such a bigg set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise..sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could`ve even thought about this."

Vicky will also be seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.