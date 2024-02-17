trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722261
NewsLifestylePeople
VICKY KAUSHAL

Vicky Kaushal Gives Out Major Motivation As He Workouts With Fractured Hand, Video Goes Viral

On Friday, Vicky took to his Instagram story and shared a video in which he can be seen doing seated crunches while sporting an arm cast. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vicky Kaushal Gives Out Major Motivation As He Workouts With Fractured Hand, Video Goes Viral Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal loves working out. Despite being injured, he has been trying his best to sweat it out in the gym. On Friday, Vicky took to his Instagram story and shared a video in which he can be seen doing seated crunches while sporting an arm cast.

"When we can`t run, we walk...we don`t stop," he captioned the post. Vicky reportedly injured his arm while shooting for his upcoming film `Chhava.` Speaking of the `Chhava` film, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna. 

Rashmika recently wrapped the shoot for `Chhava.` After finishing the shoot, she penned down a note of gratitude the director, producer, and other team of the movie.

For the `Sam Bahadur` star with whom she is working for the first time, she wrote, "It`s been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding..you are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. mom has told me to convey regards to you."

Talking about the film`s director Laxman Utekar, she wrote, "I just wonder how can a man handle such a bigg set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise..sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could`ve even thought about this."

Vicky will also be seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!