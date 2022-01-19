हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal plays cricket with crew on film sets in Indore with makeshift 'chair' stumps

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his new film in Indore. To make the shooting a fun experience, he, along with, the crew hit the ground and played cricket during break time.

Vicky Kaushal plays cricket with crew on film sets in Indore with makeshift &#039;chair&#039; stumps

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for his new film in Indore. To make the shooting a fun experience, he, along with, the crew hit the ground and played cricket during break time.

On Wednesday, the 'Udham Singh' actor took a break from shooting and indulged himself into the game of cricket along with the crew. The actor also did not shy away from showcasing his 'desi' side as he used plastic chair as the stumps in the game. Vicky took to Instagram and shared a video for his fans showcasing his cricket skills from the sets. "Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set," he captioned the video. Well, it proves that besides being a fabulous actor that he is absolutely, Vicky Kaushal could also have been a decent cricketer. 

Earlier, he had also given us a glimpse of post-shift fun as he was seen pampering himself with his favourite food -- including fries and coke.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky in the yet-to-be-titled film. 

