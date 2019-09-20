close

Vicky Kaushal reacts to link-up rumours with Katrina Kaif

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal had an extremely successful year at the Box Office. His films broke records one after the other and he became an overnight superstar. However, apart from his professional life, his personal life has also been the talk of the town.

After his break-up with Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif. It was also being speculated that Katrina was behind his break-up with Harleen. The actor has however reacted to the rumours.

At a media conclave, Vicky said, “I woke up in the morning and there was one link-up story in the newspaper. My mom and dad were sitting at the dining table. They were waiting for me to pick up the newspaper and read it. The moment I opened the newspaper and turned to them, they started laughing and said, 'jis pace pe ja raha hai, humein toh bataa de.' I was like, 'I too don't know what is happening."

“Rumours about me and Katrina Kaif have been going on for months, and soon it will be some other beautiful lady, he added.

On the work front, Vicky has a lot of film lined-up. From Sardar Udham Singh, Bhoot to Takht, he is neck-deep in work. Vicky will start shooting for Takht in February.

