Vidya Balan Suffers Oops Moment At Awards Night Red Carpet After Dress Gets Stuck In Car, Manages To Pull Out On Time - Watch

New Delhi: One of the most talented stars in Indian film industry, Vidya Balan walked the red carpet on Friday for Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2023, joining the who's who of Bollywood. She rocked the night in a stunning golden and black embellished ensemble. However, she had a brief oops moment when a part of her sleeve got stuck inside the car while shutting the door.

VIDYA BALAN'S OOPS MOMENT

Well, what happened was, just as Vidya got off the car, getting ready to walk the red carpet, a part of the dress got stuck inside the car - something which happens with most of us as well. But her team was present to offer help and immediately managed to open the car door and fix the dress. A video of the same was shared by the Instant Bollywood social media page. Take a look:

Netizens commented on the incident. One person wrote: Vidhya ji k saath aksar hota rahta hai. Kuch din phele sari ka pallu bhi fas gya tha. Another one said: Katharnak दुर्घटना होने से बच गई।। ओह नो।।

At the Awards Night, Vidya Balan won the 'Eternally Stylish Star' honour.

VIDYA BALAN'S AWKWARD SAREE MOMENT

Earlier, Vidya Balan found herself in an awkward situation when while attending the cocktail party of Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai, after her saree got stuck to something. A video surfaced on the internet where Vidya is seen walking ahead of her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur as she greeted a man. The couple was walking towards the red carpet to pose for the paparazzi. In that moment, her saree's pallu got stuck into something. The actress immediately turned her back to the cameras and managed to fix her outfit quickly.

On the work front, will next be seen in in Neeyat and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.