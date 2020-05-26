Vidya Balan's latest video with 'Tumhari Sulu' actor Manav Kaul hits at 'afwah virus' - Watch

Mumbai: With the lockdown 4.0 we are not left with too many options and our home arrest saga continues to fight the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. Amidst this social media has really been our best friend and our favourite celebrities have actively been taking to their social media handles to interact with their fans. Vidya Balan brings out a positive video on rumours or Afwahs.

Vidya Balan brings out an interesting video along with her 'Tumhari Sulu' co-star Manav Kaul. The video talks about a new virus that is grasping humankind and that is Afwah virus. Yes, you heard it right Afwah virus which also means the rumour virus. If anything that is creating a situation of chaos and confusion in the minds of people are these Afwahs and guess what these spread like a wildfire and is highly contagious.

Vidya in this short video advised people to stay away from social media or all the electronic gadgets that generate these Afwahs, and somewhere we do agree with her. These rumours all together changes people's perspective and create a next-level confusion and induce unnecessary fear in the minds of the people.

There are many weird Afwahs we did hear during this hour that has created panic and the fake rumours on different declaration or discoveries. Vidya beautifully urges people to turn deaf ears to these Afwahs and to maintain a distance from various social media platforms. We all are now too much into our electronic gadgets like mobiles, laptops, ipads and hence we are quite prone to fall prey to these unbelievable rumours or Afwahs.

Check out the video and we bet you would love it and also agree to the same. Meanwhile, we are all set to see our power lady Vidya Balan in as Shakuntala Devi which is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform now due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.