Actress Vidya Malavade

Vidya Malavade to appear in 'light, easy-breezy and comedy series'

Vidya Malavade shared that she love sitcoms and was happy while going through the narration.

Vidya Malavade to appear in &#039;light, easy-breezy and comedy series&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Malavade is all set to star in a mini-series titled "Bamini And Boys". She plays an attractive woman who has three young boys as tenants who swoon over her and try to impress her all the time.

"It's a hilarious ride. I love sitcoms and I laughed out really loud while I was going through the narration. It's done with a difference, and is not in the run-of-the-mill way. Each episode is just 10 to 12 mins, so it's a light, easy-breezy and quick comedy series," Vidya said.

She shared that these are extremely uncertain times that have gone totally out of control.

"Staying home and safe is one of the things we are bound to do. In such times if we could laugh a bit, it spreads positive energy and things get easier. Let's all stay safe and I pray for the well-being of everyone," she said, adding: "I am blessed to be able to entertain my audience even during these times as we battle this deadly second wave of the pandemic."

