Vidyut Jammwal makes it to '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' in the world list!

New Delhi: Bollywood's suave looking action star Vidyut Jammwal has achieved a feat. The fit and fab looking Vidyut has been named in the '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' in the world list.

And ever since the news broke online, Vidyut Jamwal has become a trending topic on Twitter. Movie analyst Atul Mohan tweeted and the actor replied with a 'thankyou Jai Hind'.

Take a look:

The coveted list also includes Russian President Vladimir Putin and 'Man vs Wild' host Bear Grylls by The Richest. Many global faces have been included in the list.

Vidyut is trained in martial arts and is often seen performing jaw-dropping stunts in movies on his own.

He began learning ancient Indian martial arts form Kalaripayattu at the age of 3. His chiselled physique and washboard abs earned him a huge fan following in the country and abroad.

On the work front, he will be seen in ZEE5 Original movie by Tigmanshu Dhulia 'Yaara', and 'Khuda Haafiz' on Disney+Hotstar this year.

Congratulations Vidyut!