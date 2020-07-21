हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal makes it to '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' in the world list!

The fit and fab looking Vidyut Jammwal has been named in the '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' in the world list. 

Vidyut Jammwal makes it to &#039;10 People You Don&#039;t Want To Mess With&#039; in the world list!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's suave looking action star Vidyut Jammwal has achieved a feat. The fit and fab looking Vidyut has been named in the '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' in the world list. 

And ever since the news broke online, Vidyut Jamwal has become a trending topic on Twitter. Movie analyst Atul Mohan tweeted and the actor replied with a 'thankyou Jai Hind'. 

Take a look: 

The coveted list also includes Russian President Vladimir Putin and 'Man vs Wild' host Bear Grylls by The Richest. Many global faces have been included in the list. 

Vidyut is trained in martial arts and is often seen performing jaw-dropping stunts in movies on his own. 

He began learning ancient Indian martial arts form Kalaripayattu at the age of 3. His chiselled physique and washboard abs earned him a huge fan following in the country and abroad.

On the work front, he will be seen in ZEE5 Original movie by Tigmanshu Dhulia 'Yaara', and 'Khuda Haafiz' on Disney+Hotstar this year.

Congratulations Vidyut!

 

Tags:
Vidyut JammwalMartial ArtsKalaripayattu10 People You Don't Want To Mess With
Next
Story

Don't know this 'new' Kangana Ranaut, says Anurag Kashyap, calls an interview of hers 'scary'
  • 11,55,191Confirmed
  • 28,084Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M41S

Badi Bahas: ‘Nikamma Nakara’ politics of Congress party