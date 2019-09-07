close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal works out with LPG cylinder

Bollywood actor and ardent fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal's new work out video with a "full cylinder" has taken the internet by storm.

Vidyut Jammwal works out with LPG cylinder

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and ardent fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal's new work out video with a "full cylinder" has taken the internet by storm.

In the video shared on Instagram, Vidyut is seen swinging a full LPG cylinder effortlessly.

"Ab yeh karke dekho! ... For the non-believers, this is a full cylinder," he captioned it.

The clip currently has been viewed over 1 million times.

Vidyut's "Commando 2" co-actor Adah Sharma thanked him for inspiring her.

"Only you can not release gas like this while we mortals are just farting," she added.

Vidyut is currently busy with the third installment of the "Commando" franchise directed by Aditya Datt. The film also stars Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah and marks the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar. It is a sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.

Tags:
Vidyut JammwalCommando 2
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's morphed wedding pic makes fans go crazy! See inside

Must Watch

PT11M28S

Pakistan PM Imran Khan visits LoC along with Army Chief General Bajwa