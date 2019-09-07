Vidyut Jammwal works out with LPG cylinder

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and ardent fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal's new work out video with a "full cylinder" has taken the internet by storm.

In the video shared on Instagram, Vidyut is seen swinging a full LPG cylinder effortlessly.

"Ab yeh karke dekho! ... For the non-believers, this is a full cylinder," he captioned it.

The clip currently has been viewed over 1 million times.

Vidyut's "Commando 2" co-actor Adah Sharma thanked him for inspiring her.

"Only you can not release gas like this while we mortals are just farting," she added.

Vidyut is currently busy with the third installment of the "Commando" franchise directed by Aditya Datt. The film also stars Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah and marks the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar. It is a sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.