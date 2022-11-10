topStoriesenglish
Vijay Deverakonda reveals his back is fixed after 8 months of rehab, says 'beast is dying to come out'

'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda has shared a health update with his fans and followers that he has recovered from an injury he suffered eight months ago.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:42 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: 'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda has shared a health update with his fans and followers that he has recovered from an injury he suffered eight months ago.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a picture along with an update about his health.

He wrote: "The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. He has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

On the acting front, Vijay was recently seen in `Liger` alongside actress Ananya Pandey. The film, which tanked at the box-office, stars Vijay as the titular MMA fighter. It also features Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo.

The actor will be next seen in `Kushi`, a romantic comedy film. It also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

