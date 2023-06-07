Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Stunning Pics On Instagram — Vijay Varma Reacts

Of late, Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have grabbed a lot of attention amid rumours of them dating after they were spotted together on New Year's Eve. From going out together to reacting to each other's social media posts, the two have kept social media abuzz with ongoing dating rumours. Recently, Tamannaah shared a few of her pictures on Instagram, leaving her fans impressed. However, it was the reaction from Vijay that caught our attention.

The “Darlings” actor, while reacting to the pictures. dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Tamannaah can be dressed in a white crop top paired with baggy blue jeans and accessorised with chunky golden jewellery. Indeed, she looks dazzling hot in the pictures. Impressed fans also praised her look in the comment section.

A user wrote, "You always being young", while another one commented, "Beautiful."

Notably, this is not the only post that got the internet talking. Previously, a video shared by the actress on Instagram also had a reaction from Vijay. In the video, Tamannaah looks stunning in a few red outfits. The actor dropped fire emojis in reaction.

Tamannaah And Vijay Dating Rumours

It all began with a viral video from a New Year's Eve party where the actors were allegedly spotted kissing in Goa. While they never spoke about the video or confirmed it, fans were convinced about something cooking between the two. They were also spotted together as they returned from Goa.

Apart from that, the rumoured couple was also seen going on lunch and dinner dates and were often papped by the media.

Leaving aside the rumours, Tamannaah and Vijay will be soon seen sharing the screen as they gear up for “Lust Stories 2.” The teaser of the Netflix anthology has been released and it has already got the internet talking. The teaser shows a multi-starcast and also shows Vijay and Tamannaah in one of the stories.

"Love or lust… you decide. #LustStories2

Coming soon, only on Netflix," the actress wrote.