Vikrant Massey Clarifies Break From Acting, Says 'Not Retiring, Just Burned Out'

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey recently caused a stir in the entertainment industry with a social media post that many interpreted as an announcement of his retirement. The actor’s heartfelt message reflected on his career, gratitude for his supporters, and his plans to take a step back. However, in a recent interview with News18, Vikrant clarified the misunderstanding, explaining that he is taking a long break rather than retiring from acting altogether.

In his Instagram post, Vikrant wrote:

“Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted!”

In his interview with News18, Showsha, Vikrant clarified the message, stating, “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home, and health is also acting up. People misread it.” The actor emphasized that his decision is rooted in self-care and a desire to reconnect with his personal life after years of intense work.

Vikrant’s decision to prioritise his well-being has been met with admiration from colleagues. Director Sanjay Gupta praised the move, saying, “It takes guts, resilience, and an insane amount of belief in yourself to do it.” Actress Dia Mirza also expressed her support, commenting, “Breaks are best.”

Although Vikrant Massey plans to step back after completing his current commitments, he still has exciting projects in the pipeline. He is reportedly part of the much-anticipated Don 3, starring alongside Ranveer Singh. This ensures fans can look forward to seeing him on the big screen at least a couple more times before his hiatus begins. In an exclusive interview with Zee News, he mentioned that it's too early for him to speak about Don 3.



In an industry known for its relentless pace, Vikrant’s decision to pause and reflect has sparked conversations about burnout and the importance of prioritising mental and physical health. With his talent and dedication, fans and colleagues are confident that Vikrant Massey’s return to acting, whenever it happens, will be well worth the wait.