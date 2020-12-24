हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viola Davis

Viola Davis takes bath with husband every night



Viola Davis takes bath with husband every night
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Viola Davis says she takes bath with her husband Julius Tennon every night. Davis treats her producer husband to some beauty treatment, too.

"We have together time every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have together time every night because we get in the tub together," people.com quoted the actress as saying.

The 55-year-old continued: "And we soak in the tub and we talk. Sometimes he falls asleep with his mouth open!"

"I give him facials. And we just chat, chat, chat, and he's just really sweet. Every single day we do that," she added.

Previously, Davis opened up about the secret to a healthy long-lasting marriage.

"I think that, that's what people forget when they fall in love with someone and it's exciting. You have to get back to the everyday – taking the garbage out, the cooking, the cleaning – and it's something that I think really works with me and my husband," said the actress.

 

