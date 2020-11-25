हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Viral alert! Disha Patani's smouldering bikini pics set temperature soaring - Check out

Disha Patani's stunning photos always burn up the internet and take over social media.

Viral alert! Disha Patani&#039;s smouldering bikini pics set temperature soaring - Check out
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dishapatani

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani's bold photos are burning up the internet and how! Of late, Disha has added some oomph-loaded pictures of herself on Instagram and needless to say, the posts have taken over social media. The Bollywood diva flaunts her svelte figure in some stylish bikini, swimwear as she hits the beach.

Disha recently went to Maldives and treated her fans to some scintillating pictures from the island country. In no time, her posts went crazy viral and made fans go gaga over her fit and bold look.

Wait, stop, and look at how Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring:

Disha's stunning photos always burn up the internet. The B-Town beauty is a social media queen and often makes the spotlight follow her. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', in which she co-stars with superstar Salman Khan. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Disha Patani also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosdisha patani instagram pics
Next
Story

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's birthday wish for son Riaan is as cute as they are - Watch

  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, funeral to be held in Bharuch, Gujarat