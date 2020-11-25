Viral alert! Disha Patani's smouldering bikini pics set temperature soaring - Check out

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani's bold photos are burning up the internet and how! Of late, Disha has added some oomph-loaded pictures of herself on Instagram and needless to say, the posts have taken over social media. The Bollywood diva flaunts her svelte figure in some stylish bikini, swimwear as she hits the beach.

Disha recently went to Maldives and treated her fans to some scintillating pictures from the island country. In no time, her posts went crazy viral and made fans go gaga over her fit and bold look.

Wait, stop, and look at how Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring:

Disha's stunning photos always burn up the internet. The B-Town beauty is a social media queen and often makes the spotlight follow her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', in which she co-stars with superstar Salman Khan. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Disha Patani also has 'KTina' and 'Ek Villain 2' in her kitty.