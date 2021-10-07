Viral selfie with Aryan Khan: Pooja Bhatt reacts after being accused of putting NCB informer's life in danger

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Pooja Bhatt recently hit back at a social media user who accused her of deliberately putting a suspected Narcotics Control Bureau officer at risk by revealing his identity.

Pooja had publicly expressed her support to 'Chaahat' co-star and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a drug raid bust. The actress had also questioned the involvement of a 'detective' by the NCB in the drug raid case, writing, "And then we have those, who would fail to be cast as ‘private detectives’ in the most archaic Bollywood film.Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés. Time to change ‘Looks like a Bollywood villain’ to ‘Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency."

Replying to her Twitter post, one of the users had charged her of putting the man's life at risk. "An informer can be with police/ED/CBI/NIA/NCB. & informer could be anyone. Passing information and helping busting of a racket is not a crime. U are putting their lives in danger by taking their names. Drug peddlers might attack informers now. You can also help and be in raid," the user had written.

A selfie taken by a mystery man with Aryan Khan inside the NCB office following his arrest in a drug bust case had gone viral on the internet, with netizens questioning the identity of the person in the frame. Later, the NCB issued a statement saying that the person wasn't an employee of the investigation agency.

Coming out in her defence, Pooja said that she did not name anyone in her post and also advised the informers to refrain from taking selfies and sharing that on social media. She tweeted, "I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?"

Apart from Pooja Bhatt, other celebrities from the film fraternity who have extended support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family include Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.



Meanwile, a Mumbai court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven other accused in drug bust case to 14-day judicial custody. The court will hear Aryan's bail petition on Friday afternoon.