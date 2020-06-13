हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
David Warner

Viral video: David Warner's hilarious TikTok duet with Shilpa Shetty will make you ROFL - Watch

David Warner's videos with wife Candice, daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae are a big hit on Instagram and TikTok. 

Viral video: David Warner&#039;s hilarious TikTok duet with Shilpa Shetty will make you ROFL - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Australian cricketer David Warner is making the most of his social media during the lockdown owing to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. He is by far, one of the most active sports personalities on social media platforms, sharing interesting videos for fans, keeping them in a happy space. 

After his viral videos with wife and daughters dancing on various hit Bollywood numbers, his latest TikTok duet with none other than another social media pro celebrity from this side of the world - Shilpa Shetty is making the right kind of buzz online. 

Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This made me laugh so much crazy time @theshilpashetty

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

The hilarious TikTok video will surely make you ROFL!

David Warner's videos with wife Candice, daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae are a big hit on Instagram and TikTok. 

Warner made his smashing TikTok debut earlier in April this year. He was all set to be seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year but due to COVID-19 outbreak, the matches have been postponed as of now. 

 

David WarnertiktokTikTok videoShilpa ShettyViral videoIPL 2020cricketer
