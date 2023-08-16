trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649768
Viral Video: Nick Jonas Falls On Stage While Performing At Live Concert, His Reaction Is Epic

A viral video from Jonas Brothers concert showed Nick Jonas stumbling on stage during his performance. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

New Delhi: American singer Nick Jonas, who was performing with his brothers - Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas at Night three of The Tour on Tuesday, August 15, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, fell on the stage during his performance. A video surfaced on the internet in which Nick is seen stumbling upon a stage during a stage. However, despite the fall, the singer immediately regained his footing and continued his performance.

Nick, who looked dapper in a white shirt and yellow pants, approached the edge of the stage to acknowledge his cheering fans. As soon as he stepped back, a shocking moment happened and he fell off the stage. However, the singer didn't lose his spirit and stood up right after that and continued his performance. The incident was captured and shared on social media, triggering reactions from the fans. 


For the unversed, Nick and Joe Jonas' wives - Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner were seen enjoying the live concert of the Jonas brother. Several glimpses of them cheering for their husbands surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, actress Priyanka Chopra was seen getting emotional in the VIP section of the audience while watching her husband perform on the stage. 

Earlier, Priyanka shared a few photos with her husband, shelling out some major couple goals to the fans. The lovebirds are known to support each other's carrers and are regularly seen on outings that include Nick's concerts and Priyanka's movie premieres.

