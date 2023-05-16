Raghav Chadha Blushes After Venkaiah Naidu Teases Him About First Love In Old Viral Video

New Delhi: A throwback video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has gone viral on the internet following his engagement with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. It shows the AAP leader being teased during a Parliament session by Venkaiah Naidu. The video shows former Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu teasing Raghav Chadha about 'first love'. The video appears to have been shot much before Raghav exchanged rings with Parineeti.

The video begins with Raghav addressing an issue at the Parliament when a jovial Naidu suddenly started talking to him about love and relationships. "Raghav, mere khayal se pyaar ek hi hota hai na. Ek baar, dusri baar, phir aisa hota hai? Nahi na? Pehla pyaar hi hota hai," Naidu is seen telling Raghav, leaving everyone present at the House in splits.

A blushed Raghav then replies to Naidu saying, "Abhi jeevan mein itna anubhav nahi hua hai par acha hota hai (I am not this experienced, sir.)" To this, Naidu says, "First love is always look and it should last forever."

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 13. The ceremony took place at Cannaught Place's Kapurthala House in Delhi and was attended by almost 150 guests. Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister BHagwant Mann, Former Cabinet Minister P Chidambaram, Former Mahrashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray were among the guests at the event.

Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav shared a message of gratitude for the love showered on them. "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement," Pari wrote and further added, "We both come from different worlds and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

The family members of Chopras and Chadhas distributed sweets among mediapersons stationed outside the venue.