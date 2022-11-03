Viral video! Urfi Javed spotted dancing with ex-beau Paras Kalnawat at Anjali Arora’s birthday party

NEW DELHI: Internet sensation and 'Lock Upp Season 1' contestant Anjali Arora celebrated her birthday and it turned out to be quite a starry affair. Model-actress Urfi Javed and her former boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, who were among the guests invited to the bash, grabbed all the attention at the bash. The ex-lovers seemed to be having quite a fun time together as they partied and danced all the way on the dance floor. A viral video of their dance chemistry has surfaced and gone viral on the internet,

Urfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat, who were once in a relationship, are known to have shared a love-hate term. However, it seems like the ex-lovers forgot their past for a while and they enjoyed burning the dance floor together. They were seen dancing in coordination on popular dance number 'Saturday Saturday' at the birthday party, and wooed fans with their chemistry.

Urfi, as always, wore a bold cut-out dress, with two rings in the front, and teamed it with golden bangles. While dancing with Paras, she was seen donning a light-coloured blazer.

For the unversed, the duo had parted ways on a rather bitter note. Interestingly, Paras, who was last seen in the popular television series 'Anupama', was also spotted at Urfi Javed's birthday party held in Goa. Talking about the same, the actress told Telly Chakkar, "We are cordial with each other now. I invited him for my birthday. We have put our past behind us. We are just friends now."

"I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have," she stated.