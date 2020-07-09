Viral: When Jagdeep thanked his fans for birthday wishes in Soorma Bhopali-style

New Delhi: After veteran actor Jagdeep's death on Wednesday, a video of him reprising his role of Soorma Bhopali from 'Sholay' is going viral on the internet. It was shared on his birthday in 2018 by his actor son Jaaved Jafferi. The clip was a thank you note by Jagdeep for the numerous birthday wished he had received from fans. Interestingly, he signed off with his iconic dialogue - "Hamara naam hai Soorma Bhopali, yeh sahi nahi hai, ab aap samajh lo" - from the video.

Jaaved Jaaferi had shared the video with the caption: "As my respected father Jagdeep is not on social media he sends a message to thank all the loving fans who wished him on his birthday today."

Watch the viral video here:

As my respected father #Jagdeep, is not on social media he sends a mesaage to thank all the loving fans who wished him on his birthday today pic.twitter.com/K4mEW3Xz30 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 29, 2018

Jagdeep died at the age of 81 in Mumbai on Wednesday night due to age-related ailments. He was born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar on March 29, 1939.

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's 1951 release, 'Afsana', starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced 'Ab Dilli Door Nahin', KA Abbas' 'Munna', Guru Dutt's 'Aar Paar', Bimal Roy's 'Do Bigha Zamin' and the AVM-produced 'Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke'.

He was known for his coming timings and played significant roles in various films of the 70s, 80s and even 90s. He appeared in around 400 films but it is his role as Soorma Bhopali will always be memorable. He was also known for his role as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Andaaz Apna Apna' (1994).

Apart from Jaaved, he is also survived by son Naved Jafri. His grandson Meezan (Jaaved's son) also debuted in Bollywood recently.