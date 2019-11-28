Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma posing for perfect selfie on a movie date is every couple ever!

New Delhi: The stunning couple of cricketer Virat Kohli and B-Town actress-producer Anushka Sharma recently sneaked out time from their busy schedules to enjoy a movie date together. The star cricketer took to his social media handle and shared a picture with fans.

Virat tweeted a selfie where he can be seen posing with his 'hottie' Anushka Sharma. Check it out here:

About last night. At the movies with this hottie @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/VwYCLbieCL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2019

This adorable couple clicking a selfie when out on movie date is every millennial couple ever, isn't it? Well, the two give major relationship goals and fans love to follow them on social media for regular updates.

Anushka also shared a click on her Instagram story. Here's the screengrab:

A day back, doting hubby Virat shared a picture from their recent trip to Bhutan which went viral on the internet. From praying together, visiting a monastery to trekking hand-in-hand and spending time with innocent calves and a pup—their idyllic sojourn got a 'wow' from many.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, hubby Virat led Team India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at Eden Gardens. This was India's 7th successive Test match win, making Virat the first-ever Indian skipper to have achieved it.