हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma posing for perfect selfie on a movie date is every couple ever!

Virat Kohli tweeted a selfie where he can be seen posing with his 'hottie' Anushka Sharma. 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma posing for perfect selfie on a movie date is every couple ever!

New Delhi: The stunning couple of cricketer Virat Kohli and B-Town actress-producer Anushka Sharma recently sneaked out time from their busy schedules to enjoy a movie date together. The star cricketer took to his social media handle and shared a picture with fans.

Virat tweeted a selfie where he can be seen posing with his 'hottie' Anushka Sharma. Check it out here:

This adorable couple clicking a selfie when out on movie date is every millennial couple ever, isn't it? Well, the two give major relationship goals and fans love to follow them on social media for regular updates.

Anushka also shared a click on her Instagram story. Here's the screengrab:

A day back, doting hubby Virat shared a picture from their recent trip to Bhutan which went viral on the internet. From praying together, visiting a monastery to trekking hand-in-hand and spending time with innocent calves and a pup—their idyllic sojourn got a 'wow' from many.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, hubby Virat led Team India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at Eden Gardens. This was India's 7th successive Test match win, making Virat the first-ever Indian skipper to have achieved it.

 

 

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka Sharmavirat kohli pics
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor shares pics with close friend Shikhar Pahariya

Must Watch

PT14M52S

Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM today