Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma run into Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal in Gstaad

New Delhi: Seems like Gstaad in Switzerland is the new favourite destination of B-Towners. It is a sheer coincidence that three most popular Bollywood couples Saif-Kareena, Varun-Natasha and Virat-Anushka are holidaying in Gstaad at the same time.

While Saif and Kareena visit Gstaad everywhere, the other two couples have discovered the place pretty recently. Varun and his girlfriend Natasha ran into Kareena Kapoor and Karisma a few days ago in Gstaad and now he met Virat and Anushka, who are also holidaying in Swiss alps.

Anushka shared a groupfie on Instagram and captioned it, "Hello frands! @varundvn @natashadalal88."

Among all the comments under the picture, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's suggestion caught everyone's attention. He wrote, "Why did you go the hills? Delhi is freezing right now! Idhar aa jaate. Chole bhature bhi kha lete sab!"

Varun also shared the picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma."

On the work front, Varun is busy shooting for Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Coolie No 1 remake opposite. Anushka, on the other hand, has not signed any film post the failure of Zero. The film starred Shah Rukh and Katrina in the lead role and was helmed by Anand L Rai.