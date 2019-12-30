हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma run into Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal in Gstaad

Seems like Gstaad in Switzerland is the new favourite destination of B-Towners. It is a sheer coincidence that three most popular Bollywood couples Saif-Kareena, Varun-Natasha and Virat-Anushka are holidaying in Gstaad at the same time.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma run into Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal in Gstaad

New Delhi: Seems like Gstaad in Switzerland is the new favourite destination of B-Towners. It is a sheer coincidence that three most popular Bollywood couples Saif-Kareena, Varun-Natasha and Virat-Anushka are holidaying in Gstaad at the same time.

While Saif and Kareena visit Gstaad everywhere, the other two couples have discovered the place pretty recently. Varun and his girlfriend Natasha ran into Kareena Kapoor and Karisma a few days ago in Gstaad and now he met Virat and Anushka, who are also holidaying in Swiss alps.

Anushka shared a groupfie on Instagram and captioned it, "Hello frands! @varundvn @natashadalal88."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Among all the comments under the picture, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's suggestion caught everyone's attention. He wrote, "Why did you go the hills? Delhi is freezing right now! Idhar aa jaate. Chole bhature bhi kha lete sab!"

Varun also shared the picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma."

On the work front, Varun is busy shooting for Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Coolie No 1 remake opposite. Anushka, on the other hand, has not signed any film post the failure of Zero. The film starred Shah Rukh and Katrina in the lead role and was helmed by Anand L Rai.

 

 

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVarun DhawanNatasha Dalal
Next
Story

This picture of Abhishek Bachchan with his parents Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan is unmissable

Must Watch

PT18M38S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day