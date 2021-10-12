Virat Kohli’s fitness accessory inspires Varun Dhawan to get his own

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan is inspired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Captain Virat Kohli’s fitness accessory, which he uses to recover from all the physical exertion after back to back cricket matches. Varun, who himself is a fitness freak and often posts videos of his intense gym workout, yoga sessions and dance videos commented on Virat Kohli’s Instagram post in which the Indian cricket captain can be seen using a full-length leg attachment that provides compression therapy.

In the photo, Virat can be seen comfortably sitting on his bed with the leg attachment and smiling for the camera and showing thumbs up with both his hands.

“Downtime #recoverysesh,” actress Anushka Sharma’s husband captioned his post. Commenting on the same, Varun replied, “Gonna be getting this”.

Varun Dhawan has worked opposite Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma in her produced film ‘Sui Dhaaga’. The actor is a big fan of Virat Kohli and has also complemented his leadership skills in the past.

Check out some of the fitness videos shared by Virat Kohli and Varun Dhawan on their respective Instagram accounts:

On the work front, while Virat is busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Varun Dhawan has an interesting lineup of films. The actor will be seen in comedy film ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ along with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Kohli. He also has Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy ‘Bhediya’ which also stars Kriti Sanon. Varun also has Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Mr Lele’ with him.