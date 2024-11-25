Virat Kohli’s Sister Reacts To Akaay Kohli’s Picture Getting Leaked Online

Mumbai: A recent social media uproar about a leaked image allegedly showing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son, Akaay Kohli has been debunked by Virat’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. She took to her social media account and issued a statement clarifying the confusion and setting the record straight about the picture circulating online.

Taking to her Instagram, Bhawna wrote, “Have been seeing Virat and Anushka’s friend’s daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay .. thank you”. This statement put to rest the speculation surrounding the image, which many believed to be the first public glimpse of Akaay Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have consistently expressed their desire to keep their kids and personal lives away from the public eye. Virat and Anushka have even asked media photographers and fans alike to refrain from sharing unauthorised images of their kids. This latest clarification from Virat’s sister reiterates the family’s stance on protecting Akaay’s childhood from unnecessary public scrutiny.

Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child Akaay Kohli on February 15 this year and since then the fans are curious to know how the little one looks like, hence this confusion was bound to happen.