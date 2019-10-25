close

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's adorable pic with wifey Anushka Sharma is breaking the internet!

The photo has been liked by 1, 190, 842 users so far.

Virat Kohli&#039;s adorable pic with wifey Anushka Sharma is breaking the internet!

New Delhi: The power couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pictures often break the internet and their latest one is no different. The Indian skipper, who is an avid social media user, recently took to Instagram and shared yet another adorable picture-perfect click with wifey Anushka.

Virat and Anushka can be seen at the backdrop of a picturesque location. Virushka fans are delighted to check their favourite couple's latest pictures. Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

After the recent West Indies series, Virat and Anushka were recently clicked at the airport twinning in black and white. Fans and followers adore their ón-point' fashion game and we can't help but agree more.

On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce any project after 'Zero'. The film released in December 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L Rai. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif besides Anushka in a lead role.

 

