VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

Vivek Agnihotri Reacts As Twitter User Asks Him To Make A Movie Called The Manipur Files

Vivek Agnihotri recently announced The Kashmir Files Unreported, which is a docu-drama based on the exodus in Kashmir in the 1990s.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vivek Agnihotri is known for The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.
  • The filmmaker recently announced The Kashmir Files Unreported.
  • Violence began in Manipur on May 3 in Churachandpur town.

The Kashmir Files Unreported is a docu-drama.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is known for making films like The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. Recently, he announced another project, titled The Kashmir Files Unreported, which is a docu-drama based on the exodus in Kashmir in the 1990s. Earlier this week, the director also dropped the teaser of his upcoming project on social media. In another recent tweet, Vivek shared his opinions on Kashmiri Pandits, following which a user asked the filmmaker to make a movie called The Manipur Files, based on the violence in the state, if he was “man enough.”

Vivek Agnihotri responds to a Twitter user

It all began when Vivek Agnihotri shared a tweet that read, “Indian judiciary stood and stands blind and mute to Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. It failed and still fails to ‘suo moto’ protect the #RightToLife of Kashmiri Hindus as promised in our constitution.”

Responding to the tweet, a user wrote, “Don't waste time go and make a movie 'Manipur Files' if you are man enough.” However, Vivek had a savage reply for the user. He immediately quoted his tweet and wrote, “Thanks for having so much faith in me. Par saari films mujhse hi banwaoge kya yaar? Tumhari ‘Team India’ mein koi ‘man enough’ filmmaker nahin hai kya (But, do you want me to make all the films. Isn't anyone else not man enough)?”

 

 

Manipur violence

The last two months have been horrifying for Manipur residents. The violence began on May 3 in Churachandpur town of the state. The Meitei community of the state demanded scheduled tribe status for themselves, which was opposed by Kuki groups. This led the Kuki group to protest against the Meitei community. It has been two months and the violence is still going on. More than 150 people have died and about 50,000 injured.

Recently, a video from the state surfaced on social media that shook the entire nation. The two-month-old video from the state captured during the violence showed two tribal women being paraded naked. They were molested by a group of men. The video sparked massive public outrage.

