Walk into sensational glam star Urvashi Rautela's room and take a jaw-dropping tour - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela has always been loved for her amazing style and therefore when it comes to her house, it exudes nothing but utmost finesse. So no wonder the stunner chose the world-class luxury designer, Versace to do the interior of the whole house!

Urvashi Rautela walked us through many rooms of this luxurious villa starting with her spacious living room with a nude and silver colour palette. The room held an elegant custom-designed dining table with the addition of Versace select cutlery and runners. The room then led us to a seating, lounge area from where we entered her beautiful yet classy study that exuded lux.

Next, we walked through a corridor adorned by framed fashion sketches that led us to Urvashi's chill playroom with a lounging bar deck and custom curated purple furniture. So much so, even her pool table is purple!

"Versace, Versace, Versace," says Urvashi is the vibe for her mansion while walking us to the theatrical stairwell that led to her 2nd floor. Here we saw firstly, we took her "Cute, little gym tour" that had few of her much-used equipment. Urvashi next walked us into a purple lit Sauna and we can't get over how insane it is!

And at last, we see her bedroom equipped with a bed fit for a queen! She had a pop-up television fight in front and a small seating area and study too to accentuate the luxury. Through her walk-in closet, we enter her dress-up room which is yet again, connected to a personal bath. As the whole room, the bath is a lavish marble centric area with a gorgeous bathtub and a view to die for!

And not only does she have one room, but two identical rooms with identical closets and bathing areas! Shocked? But there is more! Urvashi lastly took us through her poolside where she has a beautiful deck to party and an equally peaceful corner to "Chill".

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen in a movie, Virgin Bhanupriya. She also released her music video for “Who Chaand Kaha Se Laogi” and the fans can't wait for the release of her upcoming Music video of “Teri Load Ve”. She also wrapped up shooting the bilingual thriller film, Black Rose. The film will be released in Telugu and Hindi. The shooting began and finished during the novel coronavirus pandemic.