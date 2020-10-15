हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Watch: Ranveer Singh meets with minor road accident in Mumbai, escapes unhurt

After the incident, Ranveer Singh stepped out of his car to inspect the damage and drove off after a few minutes.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had a minor road accident on Thursday when a motorbike brushed his car from behind in Bandra. The actor is unhurt and safe.

After the incident, the actor stepped out of his car to inspect the damage and drove off after a few minutes.

Sharing a video of the incident on his verified Instagram account, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani wrote: "A minor incident occurred when a bike brushed #RanveerSingh car in Bandra, we later snapped him entering another building."

In the video shared by Bhayani, Ranveer can be seen waving at the paparazzi.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports biopic "83", where he essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer's wife, actress Deepika Padukone, plays Kapil Dev's wife, Romi.

Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh accidentranveer singh video
