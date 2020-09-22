Watch: Sapna Choudhary appeals to media to not ignore farmers' plight amid other cases

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has appealed to the media to support the farmers across the nation and not ignore their plight amid several other cases that have come up, including Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, drugs nexus investigations.

"I request media persons to support the voice of the farmers. At the same time, I also request the government to listen to the demand of the farmers," Sapna says in the video. She captioned it as, "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. I request all of you to raise your voice for our farmers too."

Watch the video here:

Sapna is a prominent personality in the entertainment industry. She became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with a special dance sequence 'Hatt Ja Tau' in 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and then featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' in Abhay Deol-starrer 'Nanu Ki Janu' and a song titled 'Love Bite'.

Sapna Choudhary is popular for her Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal', which rules the chartbusters.