We gifted each other our entire lives: Nusrat Jahan on marriage

Kolkata: For newly-wed couple Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who mesmerised everyone at their gala reception amidst a serene floral setup here on Thursday, they are the most precious gifts in each other's lives.

"We have come a long way. I am very happy to make it till here as we have had a lot of road-bumps and a lot of roller-coasters on the way. But I am very happy to have her by my side and support her in everything she does. Whatever makes her happy, I want to do that," Nikhil told reporters during the reception party at ITC Royal.

The actress-turned-MP looked beautiful in a wine-coloured velvet lehenga. Her husband also opted for a velvet bandhgala of a dark shade.

Asked about any special gift for the occasion, Nusrat said: "We gifted each other our entire lives, that is the most special gift that any person can gift the other person."

In a candid moment, she asked: "Shaara ta jibon ekta manusher shaathe katate hobe, chaap ta bujhte parchen ki? (Can you understand the pressure of spending the whole life with a single person)" to which her businessman husband assured "there will be no chaap (pressure)".

The actress took this as a vow from her husband in the presence of so many media persons.

"Everyone is the witness now. Hope you gave a thought before uttering the words," Nursat asked her husband.

The event was graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while Nusrat's best friend cum MP Mimi Chakraborty was by her side wearing a dark-green lehenga.

The beautiful sewing-themed invite for the reception was sent out to film directors, actors that Nusrat has worked with, important names from the field of politics along with family and friends.

More celebrities are expected to add to the gliterrati as the evening flows.

The beautiful actress had exchanged wedding vows with Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19.

Nikhil is a city-based entrepreneur, with a thriving textile business.

The 29-year-old actress was working as the face of his textile chain when the duo is said to have got acquainted with each other last year.