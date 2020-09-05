We have arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda on the basis of solid evidence against them: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB

New Delhi: The arrest of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is seen as a big step in busting the whole drug angle. The arrests have been made after the drug conspiracy unfolded in the death of Sushant, making this case even more mysterious.

KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau said, "We have arrested Showik and Samuel Miranda only after having solid evidence against them. We have procured digital proof suggesting their involvement in the drugs conspiracy and that is why the arrest has been made."

He added, "Zaid and his associates were involved in the logistics chain. The arrests are made not just on the basis of seizures and chats but we have technical and digital evidence too. It is very important for us to find out where the drugs and money are involved. Buying and selling of drugs, trafficking - busting this racket is more important for us."

"During interrogation, whatever information Showik and Samuel provide, will work accordingly. The remand paper submitted in the court is used as evidence. The current network is in connection with Bollywood. However, only Bollywood is not our target, whoever comes in the web of this drug exchange chain is on the agency's radar" he added.

KPS Malhotra also said, "drug traffickers eye young students and it is a very serious issue. The drug named bud is gaining popularity, especially in Mumbai. Darknet is used for drug trafficking so as to evade arrests and courier parcels are also a part of this network.