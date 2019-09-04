close

Sobhita Dhulipala

What made Sobhita Dhulipala jealous on 'Bard of Blood' sets

In the upcoming Netflix series, Sobhita will be essaying the role of Isha Khanna, a spy.

What made Sobhita Dhulipala jealous on &#039;Bard of Blood&#039; sets
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala said she got jealous of her male "Bard of Blood" co-stars as they got to do more action sequences.

In the upcoming Netflix series, Sobhita will be essaying the role of Isha Khanna, a spy.

Based on Bilal Siddiqui's book "The Bard Of Blood", the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

"My character tries very hard and goes out of her way to be accepted in that male-dominated world, but in the process of that she is so touching and the simple fact that there is a certain sensitivity I guess, that comes from being a woman which actually comes very handy. It's almost like she nurtures a broken bond between these two guys and also witnesses herself evolve," Sobhita said. 

She is thrilled to be a part of the action-packed series. The actress added: "I started to enjoy action so much that I was almost jealous that the boys got to do more action than me."

"Bard of Blood", also starring Emraan Hashmi and Viineet Kumar, is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be launched on Netflix on September 27.

 

