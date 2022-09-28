NewsLifestylePeople
Shweta Bachchan says she’s not daughter Navya Nanda’s best friend, wants her kids to be 'financially independent'

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda put up her maiden podcast titled 'What the Hell Navya', and guess what? It has already become a major hit. The young entrepreneur's 31-minute episode has interesting conversations between Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Navya. Mommy Shweta Bachchan mentions the importance of being financially independent.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Navya talked about the kind of relationship she shares with mom Shweta and grandmom Jaya Bachchan. She said, "More than being family, we are also very good friends. I think the way that we speak to each other keeps the chemistry going."

However, Shweta disagreed with her statement pointing out to the fact that she is a mother first. She stated, "A lot of times we don’t agree but at least we have a space in our family dynamic where everyone is given a mic, so to speak, where everyone’s opinion, whether it’s the eldest or the youngest, is heard out."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She added, "I think that’s important. I think that’s especially important for women in India, in a family dynamic. We should start listening to what our daughters have to say as well, and not just listen to our elders. I hope our podcast is able to start some kind of conversation about this."

What The Hell Navya podcast will have a new episode every Saturday.

 

