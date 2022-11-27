topStoriesenglish
What's cooking between Kriti Sanon and Prabhas? Varun Dhawan drops a HINT!

A brand-new promo of 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' has taken over the internet where Varun can be seen hinting towards Kriti's relationship with Pan-India actor Prabhas.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be seen promoting their recent release 'Bhediya' on Colors TV's 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Grand Finale' today. The channel has released a few promos and one of those has taken over the internet where Varun can be seen hinting towards Kriti's relationship with Pan-India actor Prabhas.

In one of the now-deleted promos from the show, Varun can be seen having a fun banter with the director and one of the judges Karan Johar. He asks KJo, who is the most women except Madhuri Dixit and gives him 5 options to choose from; Kajol, Rani, Kareena, Alia or Deepika. KJo in return asks Dhawan why is Kriti not included in the list of options. To this VD says, 'Kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil mein bas chuka hai, jo abhi India mein nahi hai, shooting kar raha hai Deepika ke sath...'

Many rumours of Kriti and Prabhas dating did rounds when the actress said that she wants to marry her 'Adipurush' co-star. While promoting 'Bhediya', Kriti was asked whom she would choose to marry among Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Prabhas, and she picked the latter. 

The ‘Baahubali' actor has his upcoming film 'Project K' lined up co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Kriti and Prabhas are working together on the pan-Indian film 'Adipurush.' The film is scheduled to open in theatres on June 16, 2023. It is directed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in important roles.

